Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE DG opened at $222.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.88. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,377,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

