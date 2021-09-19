Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$952,000.00 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$952,000.00.

Shares of TSE DOL traded down C$0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$55.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.74. Dollarama Inc. has a 12 month low of C$45.42 and a 12 month high of C$60.87. The stock has a market cap of C$16.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOL. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.36.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

