Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.91.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

