Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.91.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.