Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $35.73.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

