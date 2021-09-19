DragonVein (DVC) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $141,511.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,658.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $617.69 or 0.01296067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.93 or 0.00492949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00343839 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00058871 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000132 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

