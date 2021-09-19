DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DSDVY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of DSDVY opened at $132.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.67. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.08.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

