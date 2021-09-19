Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post $69.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.50 million and the lowest is $68.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $258.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $300.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.62 million to $303.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

In related news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,247,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,190 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,808 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 88,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 93,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

DCT stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -189.54. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

