Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after purchasing an additional 613,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,965,000 after acquiring an additional 147,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,975,000 after acquiring an additional 187,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $100.79. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

