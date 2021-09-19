Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 43.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 145.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 72,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRE opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

