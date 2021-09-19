DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of DXC Technology worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 730.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

