DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stake Lessened by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,271 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,808,000 after purchasing an additional 433,426 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,482,000 after buying an additional 240,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,612,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,958,000 after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DXC opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

