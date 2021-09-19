Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,593 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.49% of Dycom Industries worth $57,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

