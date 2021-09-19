Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 66,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DLNG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.92. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

