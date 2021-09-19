Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

NASDAQ DYN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.00. 498,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $820.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.29.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

