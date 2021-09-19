Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
NASDAQ DYN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.00. 498,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $820.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.29.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
