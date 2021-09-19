e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $112.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.62 or 0.00373816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,544 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,282 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.