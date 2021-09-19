Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 131,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 47.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0709 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

