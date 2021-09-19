Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ebara in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.59 target price on the stock.

Shares of Ebara stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Ebara has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

