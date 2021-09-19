eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,337 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,048 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of eBay worth $47,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in eBay by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,373 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in eBay by 75.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,038,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $124,831,000 after acquiring an additional 878,763 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,874,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,604 shares of company stock worth $5,788,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.