eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,337 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,048 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of eBay worth $47,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in eBay by 161.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 61.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $74.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,874,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,745. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.51.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.