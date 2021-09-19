Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,374,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,454 shares during the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care accounts for 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 2.53% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $60,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

