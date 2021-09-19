Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,864 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Edify Acquisition worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,047,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $22,928,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,308,000. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

