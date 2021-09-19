Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

