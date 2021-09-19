Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Hits $0.0442 on Major Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $19.57 million and $339,691.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00071386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00121236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00175074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.27 or 0.07094520 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,286.66 or 0.99836185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.12 or 0.00853223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002630 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

