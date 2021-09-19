Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Boosted by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,509 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,479,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.88. 4,178,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,885. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.30. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $136,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,411 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

