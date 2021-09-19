Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Lifted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,496 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 0.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Electronic Arts by 28.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 64,509 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 29.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,493 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.7% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,804 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

NASDAQ EA traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $133.88. 4,178,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $136,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,361,411. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

