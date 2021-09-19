Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Element Solutions by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

ESI opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

