Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Holdings Lessened by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the period. Element Solutions makes up about 2.4% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Element Solutions worth $17,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 29.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 55,565 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 64.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after buying an additional 1,831,794 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 14,932.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

ESI stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

