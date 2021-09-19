Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $230.10 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $220.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

