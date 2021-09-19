Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.10. 4,480,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,021. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.67 and a 200 day moving average of $219.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

