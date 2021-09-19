Elrond ERD Achieves Market Cap of $261.61 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond ERD coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00070402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00119303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00174142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.39 or 0.07114463 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,360.84 or 1.00240226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.75 or 0.00848196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

