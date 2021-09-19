Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

EBS opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

