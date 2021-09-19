Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMMA opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

