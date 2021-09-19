Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys New Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.31.

NYSE SAM opened at $517.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $673.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $954.70. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $510.25 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total value of $2,467,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,526,025. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.