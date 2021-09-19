Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 22,300 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $65.28 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.