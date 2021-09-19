Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $1.95 Million Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 4.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.58.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

