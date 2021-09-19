Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 600,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

