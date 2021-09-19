Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 779,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Enel Chile by 12.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 307,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 33.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 353,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 33.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 82,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENIC opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $954.89 million during the quarter.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

