Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$8.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.09. The company has a market cap of C$749.72 million and a PE ratio of 14.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.51 and a 12-month high of C$9.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

