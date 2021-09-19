Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.53 ($18.27).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENGI. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) target price on Engie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ENGI opened at €11.83 ($13.92) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.04. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

