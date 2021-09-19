Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,672 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of ENI worth $25,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 35.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

E has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of ENI stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $25.56. 347,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of -283.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.724 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

