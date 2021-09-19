ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XNGSY shares. CLSA downgraded ENN Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of XNGSY opened at $71.88 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.50.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

