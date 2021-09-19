Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 250.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60,119 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $15,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $12,895,553. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $160.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.41 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.