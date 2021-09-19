Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

