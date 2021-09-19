Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,041 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $89.13.

