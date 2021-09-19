Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,477 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 46,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 64,018 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,193,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 159,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $22.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

