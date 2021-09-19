Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,878 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.49 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

