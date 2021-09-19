Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,117 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $81,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 301.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

SNV opened at $40.27 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

