Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Eargo worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EAR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eargo in the first quarter worth $2,044,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after buying an additional 376,021 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after buying an additional 205,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $860.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. Equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

