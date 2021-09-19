Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 108,527 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 345.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,527 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TV. Barclays upped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

