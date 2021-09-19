Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,435 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of TTM Technologies worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 173.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 436,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 166,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 134,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 49,529 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,446 shares of company stock worth $533,982. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

